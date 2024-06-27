Gokul Suresh joins Fahadh Faasil’s Karate Chandran

Gokul Suresh is in talks to play the antagonist’s role in Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Karate Chandran. While speculations have been doing the rounds for a while now, the Mudugauv actor himself confirmed it in a recent interview with us. However, he refused to divulge further details as the project is still in the early stages. It is backed by Bhavana Studios, headed by Fahadh, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

Karate Chandran marks the directorial debut of Roy, who has been assisting Dileesh Pothan ever since Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016). It is scripted by Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writers S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas. The two had earlier collaborated on Churuli (2021), screenplay of which was penned by Hareesh based on Vinoy’s story.

Gokul was recently seen in Gaganachari, a dystopian science-fiction mockumentary, alongside Anarkali Marikar, Ganesh Kumar and Aju Varghese. A first such attempt in Malayalam, the film has fetched a largely positive response, particularly among the youth audience. It is now gearing up for overseas and rest of India release.