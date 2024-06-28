First look poster of Bibin George & Dileesh Pothan’s 'Gumasthan' out

The first-look poster of Bibin George and Dileesh Pothan’s Gumasthan was unveiled on Thursday. The film is directed by Amal K Joby, who previously co-wrote K Madhu’s Banking Hours 10 to 4 (2012).

Billed as a legal drama, Gumasthan’s tagline reads, “A brutal criminal beyond the law”. The film, written by Riyaz Izmath, also stars Jais Jose, Rony David Raj, Azees Nedumangad, Shaju Sreedhar, Alexander Prasanth, Sminu Shijo, Bindu Sajeev and Neema Mathew in prominent roles.

It has cinematography by Kunjunni S Kumar, editing by Ayoob Khan, music by Stephan Devassy and background score by Binoy S Prasad. Gumasthan is produced by Muzafir Film Company.

Bibin was last seen in the 2023 film Vedikettu, which he co-directed and co-wrote along with his regular collaborator Vishnu Unnikrishnan. Dileesh, last seen in Golam, has Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club and Machante Maalakha lined up.