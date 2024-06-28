I was firm on not visualising domestic violence: Filmmaker Vishnu Narayan

For around a decade and a half, Malayalam cinema has been witnessing the advent of many filmmakers who leaned on deconstructing existing ideas about masculinity. One of them was Vishnu Narayan, who debuted with the Tovino Thomas-starrer Maradona (2018), a gratifying film centred on the redemption of an undesirable thug. His sophomore outing, Nadanna Sambhavam, also explores what “being a man” means in the form of a light-hearted entertainer.

His major plunge towards pursuing his passion was by discontinuing his postgraduate course in philosophy. Despite coming from an orthodox family in rural Kottarakkara and lacking formal academic training in filmmaking, he was fortunate to learn the art and nuances of storytelling from esteemed filmmakers like Aashiq Abu, Dileesh Pothan, and Sameer Thahir. He values this experience deeply. “Learning from them has significantly enriched my understanding of the craft and provided me with a new perspective, particularly on the collaborative nature of filmmaking.”

As we catch up with him, the filmmaker is pleased that Nadanna Sambhavam is finding appreciation, especially among family audiences.

Excerpts:

Both Maradona and Nadanna Sambhavam dissect various aspects of masculinity. Are you particularly drawn to themes that explore masculinity?

Not exactly, I usually pick a story that I confidently feel will be suitable to make into a film. Every man has positive and negative shades of masculinity. In the case of Maradona, the questionable protagonist starts thinking differently about the value of relationships when he is surrounded by good-hearted people. In Nadanna Sambhavam, we are showcasing two main leads—one is a lovable character, Unni ettan (Biju Menon), and the other is the despicable Ajith ettan (Suraj Venjaramoodu). We can see both kinds of men in our real lives. Ajith ettan is that kind of self-entitled person who cares for their family from their perspective but has an innate sense of proprietorship over the family due to their male chauvinistic thinking and moralistic leanings.