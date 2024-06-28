Suresh Gopi joins 'Gaganachari' universe with 'Maniyan Chittappan'

Suresh Gopi is set to headline a new film titled Maniyan Chittappan, which will be part of the same universe as Gaganachari, the dystopian sci-fi mockumentary, which released last week. The makers shared the first look on Thursday, introducing the titular character as “a crazy mad scientist and wanderer of the cosmos.” Gaganachari director Arun Chandu is helming the new film as well, with his co-writer Siva Sai also returning.

Gaganachari, starring Suresh Gopi’s son Gokul Suresh, along with Ganesh Kumar, Anarkali Marikar and Aju Varghese, is a first of its kind attempt in Malayalam cinema about alien invasion in a dystopian Kerala. Notably, the makers had included an Easter egg about Maniyan Chittappan in Gaganachari. We hear that Maniyan Chittapan will be about a gifted scientist who is also an alcoholic. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Suresh Gopi, who recently took charge as Union Minister, will start focusing on his acting commitments from August after the Budget is tabled. He has already finished shooting for JSK and Varaaham. Besides that, he has the long-delayed film Ottakomban, a project with MammoottyKampany and three others with Sree Gokulam Movies in the pipeline.