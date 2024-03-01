Netflix unveils multiple films, series and documentaries for 2024

THIRUVANANTHPURAM : Netflix unveiled the content slate for the year 2024 on Thursday. The streaming platform announced many films, series and documentaries including Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, Kota Factory Season 2 and Anubhav Sinha’s IC814: The Kandahar Attack.
The sequel of the film Haseen Dilruba (2021) will stream soon on the platform. Titled, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Historical drama Maharaj was also announced which marks the debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Along with that, there is Wild Wild Punjab, produced by Luv Ranjan which will stream soon.
The first look of Anupam Kher’s Vijay 69 was also unveiled which gave a glimpse into its quirky and heartfelt world. Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will also make its debut on Netflix soon and tells a story that spans 18 years.
The web-series, Dabba Cartel was announced, which is a tale of five women who lead a drug trade in Mumbai’s Dabba delivery system. It stars Shabana Azmi, Nimisha, Jyotika, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was also announced which is created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia. Along with that, a new investigative thriller, Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta, was announced by the streaming giant. The first look of the season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein was also shared and it takes the story from where the first season ended. Lastly, Mismatched returns for the third season and moves the story three years ahead after the happenings of season 2. It stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in the lead.
Further, the streamer also announced documentaries including, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, based on the life of rapper and musician Honey Singh; To Kill A Tiger, which is written and directed by Nisha Pahuja and is also nominated for the Academy Awards this year; The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, which features cricket legends sharing some memorable moments on field. Along with that, Fabulous Live vs Bollywood Wives will be streaming on the platform soon. Apart from this, the comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show is also set to debut on Netflix on March 30.