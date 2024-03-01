Netflix unveils multiple films, series and documentaries for 2024

THIRUVANANTHPURAM : Netflix unveiled the content slate for the year 2024 on Thursday. The streaming platform announced many films, series and documentaries including Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, Kota Factory Season 2 and Anubhav Sinha’s IC814: The Kandahar Attack.

The sequel of the film Haseen Dilruba (2021) will stream soon on the platform. Titled, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Historical drama Maharaj was also announced which marks the debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Along with that, there is Wild Wild Punjab, produced by Luv Ranjan which will stream soon.

The first look of Anupam Kher’s Vijay 69 was also unveiled which gave a glimpse into its quirky and heartfelt world. Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will also make its debut on Netflix soon and tells a story that spans 18 years.