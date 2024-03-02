Ravi Basrur joins Unni Mukundan’s 'Marco'

Ravi Basrur, best known for his work in the KGF franchise and Salaar, is set to compose for the upcoming Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco. Directed by Haneef Adeni, it is the spin-off of his 2018-released actioner, Mikhael. The upcoming film will have Unni reprising his role of Marco Jr, a cold-blooded gangster.

Sharing his excitement in joining team Marco, Ravi Basrur wrote on social media, “Stay tuned for an auditory assault like never before.” Marco, which the makers claim to be the most violent film ever made in Malayalam, is being produced by Shareef Muhammed Abdul Gadhaf under the banner of Cubes Entertainments. The makers are yet to reveal the details on the rest of the cast and technical crew members.

Unni Mukundan is currently working on Get-Set Baby, directed by Vinay Govind. The actor’s next release will be Jai Ganesh, helmed by Ranjith Sankar.

The film is slated to hit screens on April 11. Unni’s upcoming slate also includes the long-delayed Arun Bose directorial Mindiyum Paranjum, the fantasy entertainer Gandharva Jr, and the Tamil film Garudan. Meanwhile, Ravi Basrur was earlier announced to be part of Prithviraj’s period epic Kaaliyan. The project’s current status is unknown.