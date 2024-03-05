‘If producers are willing to invest time and money, we can create magic’: Manjummel Boys's production designer

Could you explain the difference between an art director and a production designer?

I started my career as an art director, where there were limitations to our involvement. Though we have now started using the term production designer in Malayalam, it’s still not as empowering as in Hollywood. Ideally, a production designer has a major say in the film’s overall making. He heads around 17-18 departments and oversees all major decisions, including finalising the locations, fixing colour tones and even the costumes. An art director is only one among the many heads under him.

You’ve worked on films like Maara (Charlie’s Tamil remake) where your contributions are evident and also films like Maheshinte Prathikaraam where the artwork is not supposed to be noticed. Do you ever feel disappointed with that?

I get excited, both when people recognise and fail to recognise it. It all depends on the script. I design a film’s art work according to the demands of the script and make sure it remains consistent throughout. Take for instance, the protagonist in Maara. Unlike Dulquer’s character in Charlie, Maara is a 50-year-old artist. A seasoned artist of that age will have a matured understanding of art. He won’t be using bright shades or fancy props. We considered all those traits while designing his room and his art works, in general. I also believe today’s audience notices everything. They are well informed about the role of each department in cinema. Moreover, the trend of releasing behind-the-scenes footage and sharing our works on social media also helps our efforts reach the masses.

Coming to Manjummel Boys, its original story was already familiar among many. Were you also aware of it?

No, I don’t remember reading anything about it. I came to know about the incident only after Soubin and Shawn (Antony) approached me. They initially wanted to know about the possibility of filming in a cave. It was during further discussion that I realised it’s a real story that occurred in the Guna cave. Since it’s impossible to acquire shooting permissions there, we decided to construct sets and film the bulk of the portions in a controlled environment.

Could you explain how the Guna caves were recreated?

We first visited the Guna caves to take photographs to get its measurements.and to understand the tone and texture of the rocks. The next challenge was finding a space that suited our requirements. While almost all the studios in Kerala are only around 35 feet tall, our set-up needed a height of at least 60 feet. It took us nearly four months to find a godown in Perumbavoor, which met our demands.

After finalising the space, the first thing I requested was ample amounts of time. We had to build something that had no particular shape. Within the caves, there are several irregular holes, bulges and fractures that lead to narrow passages. We replicated them all, first by erecting their skeletons using iron pipes and then covering them with fibre material. Shyju Khalid’s flawless lighting techniques also played a significant part in recreating the caves as realistically as possible.