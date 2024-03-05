Shoot completed for Get-Set Baby

The shoot for actor Unni Mukundan’s upcoming film, Get-Set Baby got wrapped up recently in Thodupuzha. The film is directed by Vinay Govind, who earlier made Kili Poyi and Kohinoor.

Scripted by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh, Get-Set Baby has Unni Mukundan playing an IVF specialist. According to the makers, the film attempts to “blend elements of humour with poignant social commentary.”

It is centered around the challenges encountered by an IVF specialist and his inventive solutions. Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony, Meera Vasudevan, Bhagat Manuel, Surabhi Lakshmi, Muthumani, Varsha Ramesh, Jewel Mary, Abhiram, and Ganga Meera also star in the film.

Get-Set Baby is shot by Alex J Pulickal. It has music by Sam CS and editing by Mahesh Narayanan. The film is produced under the banners of Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen LLP.