'I’m not getting the roles I want in Malayalam,' says Nimisha Sajayan

‘Negative comments started after The Great Indian Kitchen’

Does it affect you when people say you’re not playing diverse roles?

No, it doesn’t. I did The Great Indian Kitchen, Nayattu and Malik in the same year. I played three different, well-etched characters in them. They are all bold, but there is a difference in their boldness. How can I say ‘no’ to these roles? As an actor, I could never deny them just because my characters were not smiling. In our cinema, most heroines are pretty and beautified. But years later, there will be someone who realises that my characters were a change from the norm. I’m a very greedy actor, who wants to be part of good films. Along with these criticisms, I also get messages saying I have done a wonderful job. I try focusing more on the positive side than the negatives. Most of these negative comments started after the release of The Great Indian Kitchen. That’s where things changed, and I’m aware of it. Last year, I did two extremely different characters in completely contrasting films—Jigarthanda Double X and Chithha. So, I am here and I am working.

Do you think most of the criticisms are because of The Great Indian Kitchen?

I can’t say that. People can write and say anything, that’s their space, but I take only what I need from it. I don’t let them affect me. I felt so good being part of The Great Indian Kitchen and I also know that many men felt uncomfortable after watching it. Some women even messaged me saying their husbands washed the utensils after coming back from office. It’s a big compliment, right?

So the break from Malayalam was not deliberate?

I’m not doing any Malayalam films now because I’m not getting the characters that I want to play here, whereas it’s happening in other languages. It is not the language, but the characters that matter. Even now, if I get a well-written role in Malayalam, I will still do it.

Now that you’re doing a lot of non-Malayalam films, do you find dubbing a challenge?

I believe a performance is complete only when I dub for myself. I’m more comfortable in Hindi and Marathi than Malayalam, so that’s not a problem. While doing Jigarthanda Double X, I used to ask for the script beforehand to mug up my dialogues. Recently, I did a Bengali web series. I had no idea of the language, so someone else had to voice for my portions.

But does mugging up help you connect with the emotions?

One thing I learnt from Jigarthanda Double X is to stay true to your emotions. Karthi anna (Karthik Subbaraj) didn’t want me to focus on the dialogues and compromise on emotions. While performing, I used to deliver some dialogues in Malayalam, but Karthi anna assured me that we would correct it during dubbing. If you watch it closely now, you can see those parts where I slip into Malayalam (chuckles).

How did Poacher happen?

I got a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who told me about director Ritchie Mehta wanting to meet me. I was thrilled because I loved his work in Delhi Crime. At that time, I was in Chhattisgarh for a shoot and was down with Covid. The auditions were on Zoom, but my sickness meant I couldn’t make any effort. I told this to Ritchie and just read scenes from the page. But fortunately, he liked the fact that I wasn’t acting, which was what he wanted. Apart from Poacher being a Richie Mehta-show, I also wanted to be part of it, because not many were aware of this incident, including me.

Was your character Mala also based on a real person?

Yes, Mala is based on an incredible person. When I met the real Mala, I asked what’s the drive behind such a strong work ethic. The answer was “What would you do if someone comes to your home and takes away your favourite thing.” That’s how committed they are to the jungle and the elephants.

Did you try to bring any of the real person’s traits into your role?

No, Richie had already asked me not to imitate but just connect with the emotion. In the series, though Mala is mostly calm and composed, she is also aggressive. But for the real-life Mala, it is different. Even family comes secondary for that person.

You’ve retained your real tattoo for Mala. Is there any reason behind it?

So, the tattoo is actually a tribal symbol. When Richie told me that Mala is a tribal person, I asked him if I could retain it. He immediately agreed. I’ve never shown this tattoo in any of my other works and I don’t plan to in the future as well. That way, a piece of Mala will always be with me, close to the heart.

Usually, in a series, especially procedural, smoking is a common thing to depict tension. But Poacher has no such scenes. Was it a deliberate choice because the show was about environmental conservation?

Yes, exactly. Richie took that decision himself — to not show anything that affects nature, including my character having only vegetarian food. I think not many people noticed such things.

Interestingly, both Jigarthanda Double X and Poacher are about nature conservation...

Yes, but I didn’t realise this during shooting. The passion of the characters are the same. And of course, the elephants. There is this particular scene in Jigarthanda, where elephants visit us and my character tells Raghava anna that they are here to bless him. My eyes teared up then and that’s when the realisation about the similarities in the characters struck me.

Alia Bhatt called you her favourite actor after watching Poacher...

I’m happy to hear such compliments. I remember her performance in Udta Punjab. I wasn’t even in cinema then, but I really wanted to be part of such films. Basically, getting a compliment from an actor whom you have admired on screen, is a great feeling.

What kind of films do you prefer watching?

I don’t have many filters; I watch everything regardless of its genre or language. I watched Malaikottai Vaaliban recently. I loved everything about it and was literally tripping at many scenes along with those characters. Last year, I really loved films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Poor Things. Kaathal was another film that blew me away. When Mammukka breaks down and says ‘Ente Daivame’, I burst into tears because I wasn’t prepared for it. That, I think, is an actor’s brilliance. He delivered something beyond the audience’s expectations. Jeo Baby also conveyed the theme brilliantly without any complications.

Would you take up a homosexual character like that?

Of course, yes. I don’t have any limitations as an actor. I was supposed to play a similar character in a film called I Am, which was to be directed by Onir. I was very excited about it, but the project had to be dropped due to some issues raised by the Central government. I’ll take up any project, given it aligns with my ideologies and politics.

And what’s your politics?

It’s there in my films. Everything that I’ve done so far is with utmost conviction and my politics clearly reflects on it.

You once said you would never do films that have a negative influence on society. Why?

I can do messed-up characters if it’s not glorified. I would play a villain character as long as it’s portrayed in such a way that it is clear the character is the villain and their actions are negative. If I play a dark character, I’ll ensure the audience hates her. .

Have you been offered Hindi films?

Do you think I’ll get a call from Bollywood? I don’t know if I belong there, but if something comes through, I’ll choose it only based on the script.

From Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum to Poacher, have you felt an evolution, both as a performer and a person?

I’m still learning and enjoying the process. I don’t think I have grown or improved a lot as an actor. But as a person, I have learned a lot, especially after being part of political films like TGIK and Nayattu. They gave me an understanding of how the system works and how it affects other people.

You’ve often expressed your disinterest towards makeup..

I do wear makeup if I feel it’s necessary, like say, for a photoshoot or if a character demands. But in my personal life, I don’t apply makeup because I’m very comfortable with how I look. I’ve never been curious about what others are wearing. I’m more curious about how people succeed in their lives. That said, I don’t have any disregard for makeup or people who wear it. It’s also art.