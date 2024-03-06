Malayalam scriptwriter Nizam Rawther passes away at 49

PATHANAMTHITTA: Malayalam scriptwriter Nizam Rawther passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 49. According to family sources, Nizam died at his residence at Kadammanitta in Pathanamthitta.

He penned the upcoming Malayalam film 'Oru Sarkkar Ulpannam', which was hit by a controversy over its title delaying its release.

The first title of 'Oru Sarkkar Ulpannam' was 'Oru Bharatha Sarkkar Ulpannam'. However, the Central Board of Film Certification directed the makers of the film to remove 'Bharatha' from the title to get permission for the release of the film. The film will be released this week after the makers agreed to change the film's title.

Nizam was also the scriptwriter of the films 'Zachariyayude Garbhinikal', 'Bombay Mitayi 'and 'Radio'. He was an active face in film and documentary segments. He was working as a health inspector at the Kadammanitta Community Health Centre.

Nizam is survived by wife and his two children.