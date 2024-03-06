Mammootty-starrer 'Bramayugam' gets OTT release date

Mammootty's Bramayugam will start streaming on SonyLIV on March 15, 2024. The film is a psychological horror, starring Mammootty as Kodumon Potty, a lonely yet cunning owner of a dilapidated mystery-laden mansion.

Upon its theatrical release, the film met with a highly positive reception and has crossed 60 crores at the global box office as claimed by the makers. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "For an industry that hardly has a handful of quality horror films, Bramayugam is a much-needed addition."

Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam has dialogues penned by award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan. It is the debut production of Y Not Studios' newly launched banner, Night Shift Studios, which focuses exclusively on horror thrillers.

It is to be noted that besides Malayalam, the film is also expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on OTT.

