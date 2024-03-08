Leona Lishoy-starrer 'Agathokakological' hits screens today

KOCHI : Leona Lishoy-starrer Agathokakological is hitting the screens today. The film is written and directed by débutant Venkatesh C D. As per the director, its unconventional title is derived from Greek words, which means a combination of good (Agatho) and bad (Kako).

“The film explores a socially relevant subject we come across regularly in the newspapers, but I don’t want reveal much. It is a psychological thriller,” says Venkatesh, a self-taught filmmaker, who has also garnered experience in various fields including aviation, marketing and management training over two decades.

Venkatesh himself is producing the film under the banner, Hit and Run Pictures. It also stars Maqbool Salmaan and Prashant Murali in the lead. Vasudevan, Abdul Bassith, Ambareesh, Sisira Abhijith and Vidhu essay other prominent roles in it.

Jomon Thomas has handled the cinematography, while Hareesh Mohan and the director have co-edited the film. Bijibal has composed music for the film, which is distributed by Jawahar Films.