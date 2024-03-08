Reel poacher who has never even hurt a fly in real life

“I feel blessed and grateful to be part of the poster. My screen presence is limited in Poacher, but I am on the poster along with the three leads in the series. Initially, my picture being on the poster took me by surprise, but in hindsight, I realised that it is there because I play a character role that is important for the story.”

It is not uncommon for an actor who even plays a cameo in a web series to feature on its poster, unlike a feature-length film. I asked Noorudheen about this contrasting aspect of both mediums, cinema and web series, and he was quick to acknowledge it while recognising his artistic roots.

“I have been a prominent theatre artist since my school days. It used to give me a lot of satisfaction. Now that you brought this up, I have to say that it was the connections I formed during my theatre days that helped me land a role in Poacher. The series is giving me exactly the kind of visibility that an artist like myself wants at this stage of their career. It is by God’s grace and also an output of the honest work that I put in as a theatre artist for all those years.”

Noorudheen started out as a theatre artist, but he says he wanted to try his hand in cinema to push his range as an actor. He says he could overcome the difficulties in his initial acting days thanks to a director such as Zakariya Mohammed (Sudani from Nigeria).

“I took a break from theatre to take on more realistic roles that demand a greater deal of physical and emotional effort, and screen acting presented me with a good chance to do that.”

Speaking of physical effort, Poacher has a scene where Noorudheen climbs a tree with a gun, gets on top of a branch, takes aim, and shoots down an elephant. It is the scene that establishes his character as a hunter.