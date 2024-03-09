First look of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s 'Cop Uncle' released

KOCHI : Dhyan Sreenivasan is headlining and scripting a new film titled Cop Uncle. Its first look was released on Friday. The film is directed by Vinay Jose.

Billed as a fun entertainer, the film also stars Minnal Murali-fame Vasisht Umesh, Johny Antony, Saiju Kurup, Jaffer Idukki, Aju Varghese and Shritha Sivadas. It is produced by Good Angle Films in association with Kria Film Corp and Nextel Studios.

Cop Uncle has cinematography by Rojo Thomas, music by Sankar Sarma and background score by Marc D Muse. The makers have confirmed the film as a summer 2024 release.