Anand Ekarshi's 'Aattam' gets OTT premiere

Aattam is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The makers took to their social media handles to announce the same on Monday. The film stars Zarin Shihab and Vinay Fort in the lead along with Kalabhavan Shajon in a prominent role.

Aattam, written and directed by Anand Ekarshi, is a chamber drama akin to 12 Angry Men, which explores gender politics and human hypocrisies. Upon its theatrical release in January, the film met with a highly positive reception from critics and audience. It was also reported that actor Mammootty invited the director and the whole cast to his house after liking the film.

An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Aattam Malayalam cinema’s answer to Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men. Like the 1957 classic that spawned many stimulating debates, it is a thoughtful examination of one’s internal biases and external circumstances standing in the way of truth-seeking."

Aattam is produced by Joy Movie Productions. While Anurudh Aneesh has cranked the camera, Mahesh Bhuvanend has handled the editing.

