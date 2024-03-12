The dream in Blessy’s eyes made me sign up for 'Aadujeevitham': AR Rahman

On Sunday, the grand audio launch of the much-hyped Blessy-Prithviraj film Aadujeevitham was held in Kochi. The survival drama, based on an incredible true story, has music by AR Rahman. Along with the team members, the event was also attended by celebs like Mohanlal, Tovino and Sathyan Anthikad. AR Rahman set the ball rolling with his speech on what Kerala means to him, invoking his father, RK Shekhar’s significant stint in Malayalam cinema as a composer. On what made him sign up for Aadujeevitham, Rahman said, “The dream in the director’s eyes.”

Benyamin, whose 2008 novel the film is based on, got on stage next to share his thoughts. When asked why he refrained from writing the screenplay, he said, “I always think it’s better not to ask someone who’s good at volleyball if they can play basketball too. Right from the film’s conception, I had decided not to write the adapted screenplay, and I’m all the more glad about that decision after watching the film.”

Speaking at the event, Najeeb, whose life the film and novel was based on, expressed his gratitude towards Benyamin and the film’s team. Lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed shared how the tunes were composed after writing the lyrics—an unconventional process in today’s times. His speech was followed up by a performance of the song, ‘Periyone’, a poignant melody crooned by Jithin and the composer. It was also revealed that the first two lines of this track were written by AR Rahman himself.