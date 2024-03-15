Harsh labels like Hindutva terrorist broke my spirit: Unni Mukundan

People tend to relate films with socio-political developments...

So, should I stay silent? It’s my duty to fight for my product. I will continue to expose people who spread misinformation about my films. I had once called a reviewer and abused him. Five minutes later, I called him again and we both apologised to each other. But he shared only the first audio clip on social media. I’m not a communal guy like these people allege, and you can see that in my films. I have never said anything about other religions in my films. I am a very secular guy in that sense. I will not say stupid stuff. Usually, actors are expected to stay silent on such issues, but I don’t. The strong Gujju influence pushes me to give it back.

Do you worry you will be typecast, expected to play only certain types of characters like Hindu mythological figures?

No. Stereotyping happens to everyone. But I wonder why such questions about a character’s religion are posed only to me? Moreover, why should I be apprehensive of any role?

Is Jai Ganesh a superhero movie?

You will come to know on April 11. Detractors will either go silent or appreciate the film – they will find nothing to criticise me; it’s such a character. I can confidently say that it’s my best film yet. My character in the film is essentially me – a go-getter fighting his own demons. The character is wheelchair-bound. While playing the part, I realised the struggles of people with physical disabilities. My wheelchair was designed in a way that even if it fell down, I wouldn’t hit my head. We are planning to share this design with manufacturers soon.

Within the industry, do you have anyone with whom you can share your concerns or someone who guides you?

No, the way they look at life is different. Some people don’t want to get involved with me because they have a notion that I am a problematic guy. Not everyone could have handled all that I went through. I’m making it sound easy, but it wasn’t. After all that, being able to walk with one’s head held high is not easy.

You earlier said the films that you do are part of our culture, and you wouldn’t want to do a film about people who were not part of this land. Could you elaborate on that statement?

I never said that. I said, I can tell a story convincingly if I am familiar with it and have good knowledge about it. If the script is detailed with all necessary information, I would be thrilled to do any subject. Take for example, Gandharva Jr. I was confident about doing it because I heard about the subject from a young age. However, if you want me to do a film on Jesus or about the Muslim community, it would be difficult because I will have to depend on a lot of sources. People have told me I can do a story on Jesus because of my long hair and beard. If given an opportunity, I will do it.

As I mentioned above, religion brings stability and discipline to your life. I’m into spirituality that helps you evolve into a better person. I want to experience that, and if you can do that through films, it’s not propaganda. All over India, such films are being made and appreciated. I wouldn’t give up on doing such films just because a section here has issues with it. I’m also confident about doing films based on Hindu mythology, they offer a lot of cinematic freedom. Have you ever heard a version of Lord Ayyappa with a beard? No, right? Shouldn’t the Hindu community have sued me for that? The community has always been welcoming of new adaptations. They are fine with it even if you ridicule or make sarcastic comments.

You’re returning to Tamil cinema after several years with Garudan...

I am very excited about the film. It should be out by March end. It’s a rural subject in which I play one of the leads alongside Soori and Sasikumar. I’ve also dubbed for my character in the film. Dubbing is a challenging art. Over time, the process has become easier..

What can you tell us about Gandharva Jr?

It is a superhero film with fantasy, magic and all the loudness.

Another upcoming film is November 9...

I can’t talk much about it except that it’s an intense film about a police officer. I’ll start working on it after I’m done with Marco.

Marco is publicised as the ‘most violent film ever made in Malayalam’...

It has been a very long time since I did an all-out action film. I was waiting for the right script and finally this came along. Both Haneef (Adeni) and I are eagerly looking forward to it.

You recently wrapped up shooting for Get Set Baby....

It is a family-oriented film, which youngsters over 30 would also be able to connect with. It is based on the subject of IVF. Since similar subjects about the struggles of childless couples have already been told from a woman’s perspective, we have tried to narrate it from a male perspective.

You are trying to focus on other aspects of filmmaking as well, so how are you managing it?

I tend to get bored easily. Though I love acting, it’s difficult for me to do that alone. So I thought of gradually branching out to other things as well. There was a time when I sang and even wrote lyrics. I just want things to excite me. Currently, I’m at an interesting phase of my career where I feel like I should get into directing very soon. I have written a script for myself.

Back to the rumour about you being the BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta… If, in reality, you had been offered the seat, would you have accepted?

I don’t want to answer this now. I am very vocal about things. If there’s any development like that, you will hear it from me first.

Have you got any offers from Bollywood?

I was offered some sex comedies, but I’m not keen on being part of such films. Things are now changing, with the barriers between the film industries blurring out.

Your favourite actor?

Vikram; he is also one of the warmest people. Kamal Haasan, definitely. Then, the mandatory answers: Mohanlal and Mammootty.

You said you were passionate about joining the Army. Any plans for a military themed film?

You can expect it very soon. I would love to have it under my own production. But if it is on a wide scale, there will be somebody else too. It will be a Malayalam film, but in a multilingual format.

I have often said, I am a nationalist. The 200 years of humiliation, Partition... people of the country have suffered a lot. I feel dejected whenever I see the Partition videos. If you’re born in this place, it’s your duty to do something for the country. My nation has all the potential to come up. As a child, I remember reading a letter written by Bhagat Singh, which was published in the Express. A 23-year-old sacrificing his life for the country is incredible. I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t join the Army. I regret that. But now that I’m in the public domain, I believe I should give back something to the country. India is the most diverse, tolerant and liberal country. For me, the nation always comes first. Despite turbulence, the country has held itself well together. We should be proud of that. If someone asks me if I could give up my life for the country, I wouldn’t think twice.

(Vignesh Madhu, S Neeraj Krishna, Vivek Santhosh, Mahima Anna Jacob, Krishna P S, Anna Jose Video: Pranav V P Photos: T P Sooraj)