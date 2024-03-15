Harsh labels like Hindutva terrorist broke my spirit: Unni Mukundan

The doors of cinema are not always welcoming to outsiders. Not many have realised it better than the Gujarat-born Malayali, Unni Mukundan. As a teenager, Unni had to knock on the doors for years, before the legendary Lohithadas opened it for him. Yet, the road to success was still a long way away.
It has since been a bumpy ride with numerous obstacles en route trying to halt the journey, but a determined Unni was not ready to leave halfway.
At 36, he is now a bankable actor doing author-backed roles, owns a National Award-winning production company (Unni Mukundan Films), and on course to don the director’s hat.
But this ascension to the top league has also come at a cost. The once cheerful and soft-spoken Unni is now known for his outspokenness, which has landed him in some controversies.
Besides the competitiveness of cinema, he is also waging socio-political and legal battles, all of which seems to have taken a toll on his softer side. “I used to smile a lot, but all the hard times that I’ve gone through have toughened me up. I’m not the guy I used to be, and I miss that,” rues Unni.
Excerpts:
Your career seems to have taken a new turn after Meppadiyan and Malikappuram…
Yes, it has been a massive shift. Not just in terms of career, but my life in general. I can feel it from how the audience and the industry perceive me today. I am now in a space where I am designing my films. That includes having a say in finalising the crew to fixing the release date. This shift is a result of all the hard work that I’ve put in over the years.
Even before 2018, I was doing many promising films, including KL 10 Pathu, which, I believe, pioneered a new wave in Malayalam cinema. Films like Sudani From Nigeria, Kumbalangi Nights, etc., came later. However, my film didn’t do well because audiences weren’t ready to accept it then. Many appreciated the attempt, but its failure taught me a lot about how to design a film and its production.
You had mentioned in some interviews that the pandemic lockdown was sort of a transition period…
Earlier, people used to say that I was in the wrong industry. But I did not accept that. During the lockdown, I looked back at my career and tried to find out what went wrong. I also read voraciously to understand new perspectives. It was important because I am part of a society where everyone has an opinion, and I realised I cannot take all of them seriously.
I am not very comfortable with letting people go after they say something wrong. I don’t want to follow the norm of celebrities not reacting to bullying. Maybe, it has worked for my peers, but I can’t be like that.
For some reason or the other, my name has always been dragged in the news. I kept wondering why. But now, I realise that maybe it’s because I am in a better place in my career. I am now looking forward to building on that momentum, with my directorial debut and other exciting production ventures. I wish to enter my 40s with a bang.
During your childhood in Gujarat, you were into sports and bodybuilding. How did your interest in cinema begin?
Like most Indian kids of that time, I thought I was born to be a cricketer. My family was very supportive, particularly my mom who wanted me to be athletic so that I could join the Army. But around the age of 17-18, I was drawn into literature. By that time, I had written about 40 poems and 5-6 scripts. I left college three months after joining because I knew I didn’t fit in there. When I told my family that I wanted to experience cinema, they encouraged me to pursue it despite our financial constraints.
My father got me Lohithadas sir’s address and I wrote him a registered letter from Gujarat. He liked my handwriting and called me to Kerala. He once asked if I wanted to be in the film industry for money or fame. I told him that I had seen neither in my life, so I didn’t know what they could bring. Though a Malayali, I had this true-blue Gujju attitude of not giving up, and he liked that. He was perhaps the most instrumental in helping me pursue my cinema dream. When I first met him, I was 18. I’m 36 now.
Mallu Singh was your first big break. How did that happen?
I had lost the high of cinema after doing a few films initially. I didn’t know what to do next and how to build a career. Mallu Singh was offered at that time. I initially rejected it because I thought the story was stupid. But I decided to do it after a reporter told me it was too early for me to pull off such a role. That comment was the only reason I did the film, and it turned out to be a huge hit. But again, I lost interest and went back to Gujarat. I didn’t have a genuine drive to do films. Years later, that feeling crept back once again. And, thankfully, the Covid break helped me.
What had dampened your spirits?
So much has happened... at a time when I was supposed to enjoy the outcome of my efforts, I was entangled in legal cases. At 27, I had eight cases against me. By the time I came clean out of them, I was 34. And life had completely changed. In that period, I was made to believe that I was a problematic guy. But somewhere down the line, I realised that I was just being honest. I was made the wrong guy as I didn’t align with the majoritarian views here.
I initially thought of ignoring everything, but I kept getting dragged into controversies. Even recently, the media speculated that I was contesting the elections (as BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta). No one bothered to verify with me.
I understood the power of social media when I realised mainstream media nowadays covers what appears online. I am collateral damage of this trend.
Meppadiyan and Malikappuram faced a barrage of criticism…
It’s still not clear to me why some people accused me of spreading propaganda. They used harsh terms like ‘Hindutva terrorist’. That broke my spirit. Some people had issues with Meppadiyaan because a SevaBharathi ambulance was shown in it. I have seen films of bigger stars in which the likes of SDPI were featured… nobody had an issue with that. I wonder what really irks them.
Meppadiyan did well, and the director Vishnu Mohan won a National Award for it. The best part of the film was its wonderful screenplay, which portrays the perseverance of a common man. It was high on emotional tension and devoid of any violence. It was one of those rare edge-of-the-seat films without a crime plot. I didn’t see any reviews appreciating that. Vishnu’s 13-year-old journey to become a successful filmmaker is an inspirational story, which should have been celebrated.
It was reported that I received funds from political outfits to produce the film. But the truth is that I had pledged my house to make that film. If Meppadiyaan had failed, I would have left Kerala for good. The film survived because of the positive reviews from the general public.
Someone very popular in the industry had called me and asked why I acted in a film in which I spat on a Muslim guy. I explained there was no such scene in the film, but he would not believe me. Three hours after Meppadiyan’s release, a YouTuber, who was clearly leaning towards a certain political ideology, had posted a review based on his assumptions.
He was hellbent on putting down the film as a Sangh Parivar propaganda. That review, which was watched by over three lakh people, almost killed my film. One cannot speculate that I am propagating things against minorities just because a villain character in my film happens to be a Muslim. There have been many in the past.
Similarly, they mocked Malikappuram, calling it ‘bhakti padam’. During an interview, I casually said, ‘I feel blessed and thrilled that some people saw me as Ayyappan.’ Those words were blown out of proportion. Some people still have issues with me wearing black shirts, or sporting long hair and a beard. They even accused me of trying to sell propaganda using innocent kids, which was heartbreaking. What’s so problematic about Malikappuram? It is a neat film for family audiences.
‘Jai Ganesh will put my detractors to shame’
Have you faced any ostracisation from within the industry? We keep hearing about lobbies that tried to sideline you…
I don’t know, but I cannot completely deny it as I have been through a lot of issues. Some technicians and actors have refused to work with me. Some who strongly aligned to a particular ideology have refrained from working with me. There were also some leading actreses who wanted me out of a project.
Now there are talks that there’s a new ‘Unni Mukundan camp’…
I do have a system in place now. I don’t really care about all the din now as I have people who understand me. Sometimes, I do feel my side of the story should also be heard. For instance, there’s a needless controversy going around about my upcoming film, Jai Ganesh. A certain section alleged that we were trying to cash in on the Ganapati-myth controversy. In reality, the title was registered almost four months before the controversy erupted. The director was forced to put out a clarification. It’s sad that I’ve to repeatedly explain myself. Some disparage the film without even watching its trailer. I will put them all to shame on April 11 [when the film releases]. You cannot kill my film just because you don’t like me. I have never been affiliated to any political party. There are several who are, but they have never gotten into trouble. It’s just me that they have a problem with, and I am fine with it.
You have taken some bold stands and also expressed your admiration for the prime minister...
Is that a bold statement? You can be in any ecosystem and still like your prime minister. The PM doesn’t belong to any particular party; he’s the nation’s PM. I had respect for Manmohan Singh, too, when he was the PM. Any person who works for the country has my full respect.
I have survived in the Malayalam industry for 13 years without any backing, so I think I’m smart enough to tackle such issues. I can easily play to the gallery by sharing some social media posts that align with the popular narrative. That’s what people here have always chosen to do. I can also talk about some international issues like them. But then, what will I be as an individual? For me, the nation comes first, then religion and family. Religion gives you an outlook on life and helps create discipline around you to sustain as a society. It varies geographically. In Kerala, the religious community is a minority. Since my childhood, my approach has been more spiritual than religious. In my childhood, we were a group of 25 boys from different communities, including Muslims, who used to go to the gym, where we prayed to Hanuman Swami for good muscles. It might sound childish, but it worked for me. So, I have a very strong relationship with God. I can’t digest it when people call me names for that. I don’t think it is the sign of a healthy society.
It’s not right to thrust secular ideas on a religious space. Like any citizen, I have the right to defend myself and my ideologies. They cannot bully me… I am the worst guy to get bullied. I don’t succumb when people shout to make a statement. Some speculated that I play Lord Ganesha in Jai Ganesh. Even if it has such a theme, what’s the issue? This land has temples and churches/mosques in every corner. According to detractors, my upcoming film Gandharva Jr is also part of propagating Hindutva. Come on, these stories are part of our culture. I cannot talk about people who were never part of this land. Also, technically speaking, Hindus are the minority worldwide. This is the same industry where films like Malik, Amen, Nandanam and Njan Gandharvan were made. However, for some reason, only my works are subject to such derision.
People tend to relate films with socio-political developments...
So, should I stay silent? It’s my duty to fight for my product. I will continue to expose people who spread misinformation about my films. I had once called a reviewer and abused him. Five minutes later, I called him again and we both apologised to each other. But he shared only the first audio clip on social media. I’m not a communal guy like these people allege, and you can see that in my films. I have never said anything about other religions in my films. I am a very secular guy in that sense. I will not say stupid stuff. Usually, actors are expected to stay silent on such issues, but I don’t. The strong Gujju influence pushes me to give it back.
Do you worry you will be typecast, expected to play only certain types of characters like Hindu mythological figures?
No. Stereotyping happens to everyone. But I wonder why such questions about a character’s religion are posed only to me? Moreover, why should I be apprehensive of any role?
Is Jai Ganesh a superhero movie?
You will come to know on April 11. Detractors will either go silent or appreciate the film – they will find nothing to criticise me; it’s such a character. I can confidently say that it’s my best film yet. My character in the film is essentially me – a go-getter fighting his own demons. The character is wheelchair-bound. While playing the part, I realised the struggles of people with physical disabilities. My wheelchair was designed in a way that even if it fell down, I wouldn’t hit my head. We are planning to share this design with manufacturers soon.
Within the industry, do you have anyone with whom you can share your concerns or someone who guides you?
No, the way they look at life is different. Some people don’t want to get involved with me because they have a notion that I am a problematic guy. Not everyone could have handled all that I went through. I’m making it sound easy, but it wasn’t. After all that, being able to walk with one’s head held high is not easy.
You earlier said the films that you do are part of our culture, and you wouldn’t want to do a film about people who were not part of this land. Could you elaborate on that statement?
I never said that. I said, I can tell a story convincingly if I am familiar with it and have good knowledge about it. If the script is detailed with all necessary information, I would be thrilled to do any subject. Take for example, Gandharva Jr. I was confident about doing it because I heard about the subject from a young age. However, if you want me to do a film on Jesus or about the Muslim community, it would be difficult because I will have to depend on a lot of sources. People have told me I can do a story on Jesus because of my long hair and beard. If given an opportunity, I will do it.
As I mentioned above, religion brings stability and discipline to your life. I’m into spirituality that helps you evolve into a better person. I want to experience that, and if you can do that through films, it’s not propaganda. All over India, such films are being made and appreciated. I wouldn’t give up on doing such films just because a section here has issues with it. I’m also confident about doing films based on Hindu mythology, they offer a lot of cinematic freedom. Have you ever heard a version of Lord Ayyappa with a beard? No, right? Shouldn’t the Hindu community have sued me for that? The community has always been welcoming of new adaptations. They are fine with it even if you ridicule or make sarcastic comments.
You’re returning to Tamil cinema after several years with Garudan...
I am very excited about the film. It should be out by March end. It’s a rural subject in which I play one of the leads alongside Soori and Sasikumar. I’ve also dubbed for my character in the film. Dubbing is a challenging art. Over time, the process has become easier..
What can you tell us about Gandharva Jr?
It is a superhero film with fantasy, magic and all the loudness.
Another upcoming film is November 9...
I can’t talk much about it except that it’s an intense film about a police officer. I’ll start working on it after I’m done with Marco.
Marco is publicised as the ‘most violent film ever made in Malayalam’...
It has been a very long time since I did an all-out action film. I was waiting for the right script and finally this came along. Both Haneef (Adeni) and I are eagerly looking forward to it.
You recently wrapped up shooting for Get Set Baby....
It is a family-oriented film, which youngsters over 30 would also be able to connect with. It is based on the subject of IVF. Since similar subjects about the struggles of childless couples have already been told from a woman’s perspective, we have tried to narrate it from a male perspective.
You are trying to focus on other aspects of filmmaking as well, so how are you managing it?
I tend to get bored easily. Though I love acting, it’s difficult for me to do that alone. So I thought of gradually branching out to other things as well. There was a time when I sang and even wrote lyrics. I just want things to excite me. Currently, I’m at an interesting phase of my career where I feel like I should get into directing very soon. I have written a script for myself.
Back to the rumour about you being the BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta… If, in reality, you had been offered the seat, would you have accepted?
I don’t want to answer this now. I am very vocal about things. If there’s any development like that, you will hear it from me first.
Have you got any offers from Bollywood?
I was offered some sex comedies, but I’m not keen on being part of such films. Things are now changing, with the barriers between the film industries blurring out.
Your favourite actor?
Vikram; he is also one of the warmest people. Kamal Haasan, definitely. Then, the mandatory answers: Mohanlal and Mammootty.
You said you were passionate about joining the Army. Any plans for a military themed film?
You can expect it very soon. I would love to have it under my own production. But if it is on a wide scale, there will be somebody else too. It will be a Malayalam film, but in a multilingual format.
I have often said, I am a nationalist. The 200 years of humiliation, Partition... people of the country have suffered a lot. I feel dejected whenever I see the Partition videos. If you’re born in this place, it’s your duty to do something for the country. My nation has all the potential to come up. As a child, I remember reading a letter written by Bhagat Singh, which was published in the Express. A 23-year-old sacrificing his life for the country is incredible. I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t join the Army. I regret that. But now that I’m in the public domain, I believe I should give back something to the country. India is the most diverse, tolerant and liberal country. For me, the nation always comes first. Despite turbulence, the country has held itself well together. We should be proud of that. If someone asks me if I could give up my life for the country, I wouldn’t think twice.
(Vignesh Madhu, S Neeraj Krishna, Vivek Santhosh, Mahima Anna Jacob, Krishna P S, Anna Jose Video: Pranav V P Photos: T P Sooraj)