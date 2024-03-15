Prithviraj dubs in multiple languages for Aadujeevitham.

With Aadujeevitham gearing up for release on March 28, its lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has finished his dubbing duties. Besides filming with live sound in the original Malayalam language, the actor has also dubbed in four Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Calling it an ‘epic experience’,the actor on social media, “Aadujeevitham Malayalam (live sound), Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi dubbing done! To have lived this whole character arc once and then to revisit it four more times in four different languages! E-P-I-C.” It is to be noted that Prithviraj had also dubbed in five languages for his last outing, Salaar.

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of the 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name, authored by Benyamin. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, K R Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby.

Aadujeevitham features music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookkutty, respectively. The film has Sunil KS as the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad as the editor.