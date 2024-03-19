Malayalam filmmaker Arun Vaiga’s next begins, Ranjith Sajeev to lead

Arun Vaiga, known for Upacharapoorvan Gunda Jayan (UGY), commenced filming his new film on Monday in Erattupetta, Kottayam. Written and edited by the director himself, the film features Ranjith Sajeev, who was earlier seen in films like Mike and Qalb.

Others in the cast include Johny Antony, Indrans, Rony David, Manoj K U, Muhsin, Sangeetha, Manju Pillai, Sarangi Shyam and Meera Vasudev.

The upcoming film, backed by Fragrant Nature Film Creations in association with Pooyappally Films, has Sinoj P Ayyappan as the DOP and Rajesh Murugesan as the composer.

Arun Vaiga had earlier announced a sequel to UGY. The second part is expected to see the return of all the main cast members, including Saiju Kurup and Shabareesh Varma.