Mohanlal to team up with filmmaker Tharun Moorthy

Director Tharun Moorthy, who previously made Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka, is set to collaborate with Mohanlal. The film, which will be the actor’s 360th outing, has been tentatively titled L 360. Tharun and KR Sunil are jointly scripting the film, which is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. The makers have planned to commence shooting in April.

Tharun Moorthy made an impressive debut in 2021 with the crime thriller, Operation Java. Starring Balu Varghese and Lukman as the leads, the film focussed on the functionings of a cyber cell police station along with addressing the pertinent issue of unemployment.

The director followed it up with Saudi Vellakka, which was chosen for the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022. Earlier this year, Tharun had announced another film, which is scripted by actor Binu Pappu and produced by Ashiq Usman. It looks like that project has been put on hold for the Mohanlal film.

Mohanlal currently has multiple projects lined up. He recently finished the US schedule of Lucifer’s second part Empuraan, which is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He has also shot a few portions for Vrushabha, a multilingual period epic, directed by Nanda Kishore. Jeethu Joseph’s long-delayed Ram and Joshiy’s Rambaan are the actor’s other upcoming projects.