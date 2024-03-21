Aashiq Abu’s new film 'Rifle Club' goes on floors

The shoot of Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club commenced in Mundakayam on Wednesday. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Dileesh Pothan, Vishnu Agasthya, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad. Ace Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is also making his Malayalam debut by reportedly playing a negative role.

Rifle Club is scripted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, Suhas and Sharfu. Its technical crew includes music director Rex Vijayan, editor V Saajan, production designer Ajayan Chalissery, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and costume designer Mashar Hamsa.

Aashiq Abu is also taking on the cinematography duties for the film. He had earlier cranked the camera for the upcoming film Lovely, directed by Dileesh Karunakaran and headlined by Mathew Thomas.

Rifle Club, produced by the director’s home production, OPM Cinemas in partnership with TRU Stories Entertainment, is targeting an Onam release this year.