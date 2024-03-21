Nivin’s Malayalee From India to release on May 1

The Nivin Pauly-starrer Malayalee From India will be hitting theatres on May 1, announced the makers on Wednesday.

The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by Sharis Mohammed, the duo behind Queen (2018) and Jana Gana Mana (2022).

It also stars Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Vijayakumar in prominent roles.

Backed by Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, Malayalee From India’s core technical team comprises cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, editor Sreejith Sarang and music director Jakes Bejoy.

Meanwhile, Nivin’s upcoming slate includes a film with debutant director Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhavan and his web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s Pharma, helmed by Finals-fame Arun PR. The actor is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, directed by Ram.

Also starring Anjali and Soori, the film premiered last month at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) where it opened to rave reviews.