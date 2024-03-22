Actor Prithviraj tells what kind of films he will direct Tamil stars in

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is on a promotion-spree for his upcoming survivor thriller Aadujeevitham based on a book of the same name.

The Mozhi actor revealed his movie choices for Tamil stars if he gets to direct them.

Prithviraj said he would cast Rajinikanth in a comedy film since he loved watching Rajini in Thillu Mullu (1981). He went on to say he will cast Rajini in Mohanlal's role if he recreates Bro Daddy in Tamil.

He went on to add he would direct Kamal Haasan in the drama genre, Vijay in a dark and real action film and Suriya in a love story.

Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, will be released on March 28. The film also stars Amala Paul, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Jimmy-Jean Louis. Cinematographer Sunil KS, editor Sreekar Prasad and music director AR Rahman make up the technical crew.

The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)