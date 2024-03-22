Montage of dreams of Sidharth Bharathan

With a blend of inherited talent and tenacity, Sidharth Bharathan’s journey from actor to filmmaker is a tale of serendipitous transitions and unwavering passion for storytelling. Initially drawn to the world of storytelling, he ended up venturing into acting despite doubts about his abilities. Surprisingly, his initial foray into acting proved successful, leading him to star in a handful of films.

However, driven by a desire to explore the intricacies of storytelling, he took a hiatus from acting to work under the tutelage of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan. He then immersed himself in filmmaking—pouring his heart and soul into his debut project, Nidra. Despite facing setbacks, including a life-altering car accident, Sidharth persevered. His journey as an actor-director continued to evolve organically, marked by intriguing characters and compelling narratives. Reflecting on his early years in the industry, Sidharth acknowledges his lack of clarity and a dearth of suitable roles for him back then. “Had I been offered the kind of roles that Naslen is receiving now, I would have pursued acting further during that time,” says Sidharth.

As we catch up with Sidharth, he is busy absorbing all the rave reviews following his revelatory performance in Bramayugam opposite a living legend.

Excerpts:

Were you involved with Bramayugam during the scripting stages or afterwards?

Rahul (Sadasivan) called me after locking the script.

Was there an audition before Rahul finalized you for the role?

No. Rahul casually called me one day and informed me about the role. I was actually taken aback because it was a full-length role, a mysterious one, something I haven’t done before, and quite challenging at that point. However, I found the storyline and his narration to be interesting. The twists and turns in the film really captivated me. What intrigued me even more was when he mentioned he was going to shoot it in black and white. After that, there were no second thoughts about signing the film.

Was your character unnamed in the script as well?

Certainly. The character was referred to as ‘velakkaaran’ (servant) in the script.