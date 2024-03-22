'Romancham' gets a Hindi remake

Last year’s blockbuster Malayalam film Romancham is being remade in Hindi as Kapkapiii. Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor as the leads, the film is directed by Sangeeth Sivan. The Yodha director has earlier made Hindi films like Apna Sapna Money Money (2006) and Kya Kool Hai Hum (2005).

Romancham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, was a horror comedy about a bunch of youngsters and their experiments with the Ouija board. Starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan and some newcomers, the film emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office.

Its Hindi version, Kapkapiii, is written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi. Deep Sawant has shot the film, while edits are done by Bunty Nagi. It is produced by Jayesh Patel and co-produced by Mehak Patel. The makers are yet to announce its release date.