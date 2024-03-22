WATCH | 'Varshangalkku Shesham' trailer: An impassioned pursuit of silver screen success

The makers of Varshangalkku Shesham released the film's trailer on Thursday. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Its ensemble cast also includes Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Y Gee Mahendra, Shaan Rahman, Neeta Pillai, and Nivin Pauly, among others.

During the golden era of Tamil cinema, where MGR ruled the big screen and the passion for cinema was palpable on the streets of Madras, two ambitious cinephiles, played by Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan, set out on a journey from northern Kerala to Kodambakkam in Madras, in pursuit of their dreams in the world of moving images.

The trailer showcases the passion, struggle, camaraderie, and unwavering enthusiasm that make cinema a dream, while Pranav Mohanlal's voice-over in the trailer urges to move forward despite obstacles. In the middle of the trailer, we hear another voice-over where Dhyan talks about two friends who share the same passion. One friend went on to make big films, while the other faded away without creating anything remarkable.

Cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil, composer Amrit Ramnath, and editor Ranjan Abraham are part of the film's technical team. Visakh Subramaniam, who previously produced Vineeth's Hridayam, is backing Varshangalkku Shesham under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.

Varshangalkku Shesham is slated to hit theatres on April 11.

