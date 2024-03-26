Ace Malayalam filmmaker Hariharan set for a comeback

Veteran filmmaker Hariharan is all set to don the director’s hat after more than a decade. The film will be backed by Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Film Company, best known for co-producing Malikappuram (2022) and 2018: Everyone Is A Hero (2023).

On Monday, the makers shared a casting call looking for debutant actors, both male and female. It is particularly mentioned that female actors who are trained in classic dancing will be preferred. Other details regarding the project are not yet known.

A highly respected auteur from the 80s and early 90s, Hariharan has helmed numerous acclaimed films including Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Amrutham Gamaya (1987), Panchagni (1986) and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009). His last directorial was Ezhamathe Varavu (2013).

Meanwhile, Kavya Film Company is also co-producing the Arjun Ashokan-starrer Anand Sreebala. The film is written by Malikappuram-fame Abhilash Pillai and directed by debutant Vishnu Vinay, who is the son of filmmaker Vinayan.