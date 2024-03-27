Interview | Amala Paul talks about her journey with 'Adujeevitham'

CHENNAI: It has been 15 years since Amala Paul made her debut in cinema, but the person she is today is just a pale shadow of her former self. Experiences, both bitter and better, took her on a rollercoaster ride all this while. Finding the love of her life and getting remarried has eventually illuminated her days. As the couple is about to welcome the newest member of the family, Amala feels this is the “most blissful” phase of her life.

Along with all the exciting changes in her personal life, Amala is also thrilled about the release of Aadujeevitham. While speaking over the phone, one can sense both her excitement and fatigue. In the film, which is based on the heartbreaking survival story of Najeeb, a migrant worker, Amala plays the wife, Sainu. Benyamin’s best-seller novel, which first brought Najeeb’s extraordinary tale to the world, has very little of Sainu’s portions. But the film promises much more and Amala also exudes confidence about it in this freewheeling chat.

Excerpts:

It has been six years since you joined Aadujeevitham and during this period, your life and career have seen a sea of changes...

True, that’s why Aadujeevitham will always be a personal film for me. While signing the film in 2018, I was also a bit like Sainu, a naive girl unaware of what drastic changes life has to offer. But I believe, every change is for the good and I’m grateful for it. I thank the universe for aligning me with this film.

Were you aware of the novel before this project was offered?

Yes, but I read it after the offer came. I remember reading it in a single stretch during a three-hour-long flight from Kochi to Delhi. By the end, I was completely in tears and could feel my body shivering. I was so touched by the man’s resilience to survive despite all the suffering and the divine intervention he had. I got emotional seeing the man on stage during the audio launch.

There’s only very little about Sainu in the novel. Can we see more of her in the film?

Blessy ettan beautifully explained the importance of Sainu to me. When you are stranded alone in life, your only flicker of hope is that one person waiting for you. Sainu is that ray of hope for Najeeb. The connection they share is divine. Sainu is innocent, loving and very optimistic. In fact, she’s the one who motivates Najeeb to go abroad. This is despite the fact that she is pregnant.