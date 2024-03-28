It’s a schedule wrap for 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2

KOCHI: As reported earlier, the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Kerala Crime Files' is getting a second season.

It is directed by Ahammed Khabeer, who helmed the first season as well.

The makers have wrapped a 36-day-long schedule of the series in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahammed’s latest venture, 'Monkey Business', makes its production debut with Kerala Crime Files season 2. It has Bahul Ramesh doubling up as both the writer and cinematographer.

Its technical crew also includes editor Mahesh Bhuvanend and composer Hesham Abdul Wahab.