Nakul Abhyankar: Performing in IPL is all about capturing the festive spirit with music

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Singer-composer Nakul Abhyankar is no stranger to performing at live concerts, having been involved in many such events from his early days with AR Rahman’s now-defunct NAFS band.

Interestingly, Nakul has also performed live in not just one but two sporting events: First at the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup and now at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, which was recently held in Chennai. From his experience, he says that performing at a big-ticket event like the IPL is an entirely different beast from performing live at a concert. “The energies are different, as are the synergies between the artists. People come to a concert venue to listen to your music. Conversely, for an event like the IPL, it is all about capturing the festival-like spirit with music high on energy. It is all about giving that grand start to the whole tournament,” says Nakul.

This contrast is evident in the way a song like 'Taal Se Taal Mila' is used originally and in the event environment. “The original song starts softly with Sukhwinder Singh’s humming and typical Indian percussion before the female chorus comes in gradually. However, the Western version of the same song is sped up and hence much faster. For the IPL event, we have also ended up adding more beats to it and doubled the baseline to make it faster. Ultimately, it ended up sounding quite powerful and very energetic,” Nakul explains.

Speaking of power, there is a strong connection between sports and music as the latter often acts as a catalyst for the kind of inspiration that the former often taps into. Speaking of how music bridges the gap between the world of sports and that of music, Nakul says, “The best example of this is when the DJ at the stadium gets into his act at the fall of a wicket or the instance of a batter hitting a boundary. People in India go gaga over cricket, and the DJ’s role is to capture that emotion. What better way to do it than with music? As performers, our job is to get them into that kind of festive mood. Sometimes, this is also achieved with songs that motivate people, as was the case with the IPL closing ceremony from a couple of years ago where we used songs like Vande Mataram,” Nakul adds.