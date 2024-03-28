SN Swamy’s directorial debut 'Secret' gets a second look

KOCHI: Veteran scenarist SN Swamy is making his directorial debut with 'Secret', starring Dhyan Sreenivasn and Aparna Das in the lead. On Wednesday, the makers released its second look poster. Along with the two leads, the poster also features Jacob Gregory and Kalesh Ramanand.

SN Swamy, best known for scripting several iconic thrillers like the 'CBI' series, 'August 1', 'Moonnam Mura', 'Naduvazhikal' and 'Dhruvam', is making his maiden directorial with a motivational drama. Swamy himself has scripted the film, which also stars Ardra Mohan, Renji Panicker, Ranjith, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Manikuttan.

With music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Jackson Johnson, Secret is produced by Rajendra Prasad under the banner of Lakshmi Parvathy Vision.