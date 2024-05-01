It’s a wrap for 'Kerala Crime Files Season 2'

After almost two months of shoot, the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar web series Kerala Crime Files has been wrapped up. It is directed by Ahammmed Khabeer, who helmed the first season as well.

Bahul Ramesh serves as both the writer and cinematographer for the upcoming season. Its technical crew also includes editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, and art director Satheesh Nellaya.

The makers are yet to reveal the cast details. Ahammed’s latest venture, Monkey Business, makes its production debut with Kerala Crime Files Season 2.

Ahammed is also set to helm an untitled project featuring Tamil actor Arjun Das in the lead.