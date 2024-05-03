Naslen, Lukman and others in Khalid Rahman’s next

Earlier, we reported that Naslen Gafoor and Lukman Avaran will be headlining Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman’s next directorial venture. On Thursday, the makers officially announced the same along with unveiling more details about the rest of the cast and crew of the film. Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi has penned the dialogues for the screenplay written by Khalid.

Billed as a sports comedy, the untitled film also stars Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik and Nanda Nishanth in prominent roles. It is jointly produced by Khalid, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannachery under the banner of Plan B Motion Pictures. Distributed by Central Pictures and Truth Global Films, the upcoming film’s technical crew sees the trio of cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, editor Nishadh Yusuf, and composer Vishnu Vijay reuniting with the director after the runaway success of Thallumaala (2022).

Recently, Khalid left a lasting impression as an actor in the all-time blockbuster Manjummel Boys, where he played one of the leads. Naslen is also fresh from the massive success of Premalu. He will be seen next in I Am Kathalan, also directed by Premalu maker Girish AD.

Naslen is also expected to return to reprise his part in the sequel to Premalu, scheduled for a 2025 release.

On the other hand, Lukman is awaiting the release of Perumani, set to hit the screens on May 10. His upcoming slate includes Turkish Tharkkam with Sunny Wayne and Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham-fame Muhashin’s sophomore directorial, alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan.