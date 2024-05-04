Asif Ali’s next film launched

Asif Ali’s new film with The Priest (2021) director Jofin T Chacko commenced on Friday with a pooja ceremony. Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company and Anto Joseph’s Ann Mega Media are jointly producing the film. Its story is by Jofin and Ramu Sunil, while John Manthrickal has penned the screenplay.

The upcoming film also stars Anaswara Rajan, Zarin Shihab, and Manoj K Jayan in significant roles. On the technical front, it has cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, editor Shameer Muhammed and music director Rahul Raj as part of the team.

Asif Ali, last seen in a cameo role in Varshangalkku Shesham, has a slew of projects lined up. He recently wrapped up shooting for Adios Amigos, directed by debutant Nahas Nazar. Jis Joy’s Thalavan, alongside Biju Menon, Rohit VS’ Tiki Taka, Sethu Nath Padmakumar’s Abhyanthara Kuttavali and Arfaz Ayub’s Level Cross are some of the actor’s other projects in different stages of production.