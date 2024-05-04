Unni Mukundan’s 'Marco' begins

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco was formally launched in Munnar on Friday. The event was attended by Unni, director Haneef Adeni and other prominent team members. Billed as an action film, Marco is the spin-off of Mikhael, also directed by Haneef.

The 2018-released film had Nivin Pauly as the titular lead and Unni as the antagonist, Marco Jr. The upcoming film will delve into Marco’s past and his introduction to the world of crimes. According to the makers, it will be the most violent film ever made in Malayalam. The film will also be out in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Marco is produced by Cubes Entertainments in association with Unni Mukundan Films. It has Chandru Selvaraj as the cinematographer, Shameer Muhammed as the editor and KGF-fame Ravi Basrur as the music director. Kalai Kingson has been signed as the action choreographer.

Unni Mukundan’s upcoming slate also includes Vinay Govind’s Get-Set Baby, the fantasy entertainer Gandharva Jr, the long-delayed Arun Bose-directorial Mindiyum Paranjum and the Tamil film Garudan, in which he stars alongside Sasikumar and Soori.

Haneef Adeni’s last directorial was Ramchandra Boss and Co, a heist comedy starring Nivin Pauly.