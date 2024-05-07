Mohanlal’s 'Barroz' gets a new release date

On Monday, it was announced that actor Mohanlal’s directorial debut 'Barroz' will hit the screens for this year’s Onam on September 12. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on March 28. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, it features Mohanlal in the titular role. The release announcement poster features him along with a child actor.

Billed as a 3D fantasy adventure, Barroz’s dialogues are penned by Kalavoor Ravikumar. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Santosh Sivan, production designer Santhosh Raman, and editor B Ajithkumar. While Lydian Nadhaswaram, the young pianist who won the American television talent show 'The World’s Best', serves as the film’s music director, Hollywood-based composer Mark Kilian handles the background music.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently shooting for Tharun Moorthy’s film, tentatively titled 'L 360', which also stars Shobana. His upcoming slate includes 'Lucifer’s second part 'Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jeethu Joseph’s 'Ram', the multilingual period epic 'Vrushabha', and Joshiy’s 'Rambaan'.