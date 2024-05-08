Jakes Bejoy to compose music and background score for Mohanlal's 'L 360'

Earlier, we reported that actor Mohanlal's 360th film, tentatively titled L 360, commenced its shooting. On Tuesday, the makers of the film announced Jakes Bejoy as its music director and background score composer, alongside sound designer Vishnu Govind. It is directed by Tharun Moorthy, who previously helmed Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka.

L 360, featuring Shobana as the female lead, also stars Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, and Aanandam-fame Thomas Mathew in prominent roles. The film is jointly scripted by K R Sunil and director Tharun. It is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. More details about the crew are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be next seen in his directorial debut, Barroz, scheduled to hit the screens worldwide on September 12 as an Onam release. His upcoming lineup includes Prithviraj Sukumaran's Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel to Lucifer, Jeethu Joseph's Ram, the multilingual period epic Vrushabha, and Joshiy's Rambaan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)