Biju Menon and Asif Ali’s 'Thalavan' gets a release date

KOCHI: Earlier, we reported that Biju Menon and Asif Ali are starring in a film titled 'Thalavan', directed by Jis Joy. Now, the makers have announced that the film will be released on May 24 in theatres worldwide.

Biju Menon is working with Jis Joy for the first time, while Asif Ali has previously collaborated with the filmmaker on 'Bicycle Thieves', 'Sunday Holiday', 'Vijay Superum Pournamiyum', and 'Innale Vare'.

The film is written by Anand Thevarkatt and Sarath Perumbavoor. It also stars Dileesh Pothan, Anusree, Miya George, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Ranjith, Kottayam Nazeer, and Jaffer Idukki in prominent roles. On the technical front, 'Thalavan' has background score and music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan, and editing by Sooraj ES.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon’s upcoming slate includes 'Nadanna Sambavam' and Nissam Basheer’s upcoming film. He has also signed a Tamil film, directed by AR Murugadoss, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan.

On the other hand, Asif Ali has a slew of projects lined up. He has debutant Nahas Nazar’s 'Adios Amigos', Rohit VS’ 'Tiki Taka', Sethu Nath Padmakumar’s 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali', and Arfaz Ayub’s 'Level Cross' lined up.