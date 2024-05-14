WATCH | 'Turbo' trailer sees Mammootty in high-octane actioner

On Sunday, the makers of Mammootty's Turbo released the trailer of the film. It is directed by Vysakh, marking his third collaboration with Mammootty after Pokkiri Raja (2010) and Madhura Raja (2019). Featuring Mammootty as Turbo Jose, the trailer of Turbo promises an entertainer high on action.

The film is scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Notably, Mammootty had played a cameo role in Midhun's last directorial Abraham Ozler, which hit screens earlier this year.

Turbo also stars Anjana Jayaprakash, Kannada actor Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil in prominent roles. The film has cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, composer Christo Xavier and editor Shameer Muhammed as part of the core technical team.

It is produced by Mammootty Kampany and presented by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Truth Global Films has acquired the overseas rights.

Mammotty was last seen in Bramayugam. He has Bazooka, billed as a high-concept thriller, in the offing. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film is currently in the post-production stage.

