First look of Nithin Renji Panicker’s Nagendran’s Honeymoons out

Earlier, we had reported about Nithin Renji Panicker helming a Disney+ Hotstar series titled Madhuvidhu. The makers have now renamed it as Nagendran’s Honeymoons. Along with the title change, a first look poster featuring the lead actors has also been shared.

Nagendran’s Honeymoons is headlined by Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is making his web series debut. The poster features Suraj along with his co-actors Shwetha Menon, Grace Antony, Kani Kusruti, Niranjana Anoop and Alphy Panjikaran, likely as Nagendran and his five wives. The series also stars Kalabhavan Shajon, Ramesh Pisharody, Janardanan, Prashanth Alexander and Ammu Abhirami in prominent roles. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, editor Mansoor Muthutty and music director Ranjin Raj.

Nithin has also scripted and produced Nagendran’s Honeymoons. He earlier helmed the Mammootty-starrer Kasaba and Suresh Gopi’s Kaaval.