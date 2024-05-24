It’s a wrap for Aju Varghese and Johny Antony’s Swargam

Aju Varghese and Johny Antony’s Swargam has wrapped up its shooting, announced the makers.

The film also features Manju Pillai, Ananya and Sijoy Varghese in prominent roles. It is directed by Rejis Antony, who previously helmed the Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Oru Second Class Yathra (2015).

Swargam is billed as a family drama that deals with the bond and conflicts between two neighbouring Christian families in Central Travancore. The film also stars Vineeth Thattil, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sajin Cherukayil, Unni Raja, Ranjith Kankol, Kudassanad Kanakam, Surya, Manjadi Jobi, Sreeram and Devanjana, among others.

Produced under the banner of CN Global Movies by Lizy K Fernandez, who has also penned the story, Swargam is jointly scripted by the director and Rose Rejis. The film has cinematography by S Saravanan, editing by Don Max and music by Mohan Sithara.