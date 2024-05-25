Santosh Sivan first Asian to be conferred the Pierre Angénieux Tribute award at Cannes

Acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan has become the first Asian to be awarded the prestigious Pierre Angénieux Tribute award at the 2024 Cannes film festival.

The honour has been conferred in recognition of his 'career and exceptional quality of work', said an official communication.

Santosh Sivan had expressed his delight at receiving the award to The New Indian Express. Bollywood star Preity Zinta was on stage in Cannes to hand it over to him.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was among the first to congratulate the ace cameraman. "Excited to witness the historic moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Congratulations to our Santosh Sivan for being selected for the Pierre Angénieux Award," he said.

Santosh Sivan is helming the cinematography in Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz.