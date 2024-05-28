Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu enters production

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu’s new film, which also sees his foray into production, commenced on Sunday. It is directed by Aamir Pallikkal, who debuted last year with the Manju Warrier-starrer Ayisha. Suraj’s banner Vilasini Cinemas is jointly producing the film with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. It is written by Ashif Kakkodi, who has previously penned Ayisha (2023) and Momo In Dubai (2023).

The upcoming film also stars Grace Antony, Premalu-fame Shyam Mohan, Dilina Ramakrishnan, Sajin Cherukayil, Vinaya Prasad, Sudheer Karamana, Prashanth Alexander, Vineeth Thattil, Shaju Sreedhar in prominent roles. It has cinematography by Sharon Sreenivas, editing by Sreejith Sarang and music by Ankit Menon.

Meanwhile, Suraj Venjamaramoodu has a slew of projects lined up. Up next, he has Maradona director Vishnu Narayan’s sophomore film Nadanna Sambhavam, debutant Nahas Nazar’s Adios Amigo, Nissam Basheer’s upcoming film and Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku. Additionally, he’s making his Tamil debut with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, headlined by Vikram.