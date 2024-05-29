First look of Joju’s directorial Pani out

As reported earlier, actor Joju George is turning writer-director with Pani, which also has him playing the lead role. On Tuesday, the makers released its first look poster, featuring Joju along with Abhinaya, and former Bigg Boss contestants Sagar Surya and Junaiz.

Pani also stars Rinosh George, Seema, Chandhini Sreedharan, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Babu Namboothiri, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shanker, Ranjith Velayudhan, and Bitto Davis among others. On the technical front, Pani has Venu and Jinto George as the cinematographers. Sam CS and Vishnu Vijay are credited as the composers, while Manu Antony handles the edits.

Pani is produced by M Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan. Appu Pathu Pappu is presenting the film in association with AD Studios and Sree Gokulam Movies.

On the acting front, Joju is part of the Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film Thug Life and Suriya’s next with Karthik Subbaraj. He is also making his Hindi debut with Anurag Kashyap’s next, alongside Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.