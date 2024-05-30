Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim to lead Sookshmadarshini

Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim are set to act together for the first time in Sookshmadarshini, a new film which commenced production on Wednesday. It is helmed by M C Jithin, who made his directorial debut with the 2018 film Nonsense.

Sookshmadarshini also stars Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Merin Philp, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Kottayam Ramesh, Gopan Mangat, Manohari Joy, Rini Udayakumar, Jaya Kurup, Muskaan Bisaria, Apab qrna Ram, Abhiram Poduval, Binny Rinki Benjamin, Nandan Unni, Noushad Ali and Athira Rajeev, among others.

The film is jointly written by director Jithin, Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB. It has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan, editing by Chaman Chacko and music by Christo Xavier. Sookshmadarshini is produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid and A V Anoop under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and AVA Productions.

Basil was last seen in Vipin Das’ Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal. His upcoming slate includes Jeethu Joseph’s Nunakuzhi, Jithin Laal’s Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, Sivaprasad’s Marana Mass, Sanju V Samuel’s Cup, Sreeraj Sreenivasan’s Praavinkoodu Shappu and production designer Jothish Shankar’s directorial debut.

On the other hand, Nazriya’s last appearance as an actor was in the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki (2022), opposite Nani. In Malayalam, she was seen previously in the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Trance (2020). The actor also recently served as one of the producers for this year’s blockbuster Aavesham, starring her husband Fahadh Faasil in the lead.