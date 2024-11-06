Actor Nivin Pauly gets clean chit rape allegation case

However, during the probe conducted by a team under DySP TM Varghese, it was found that Nivin was not in Dubai when the alleged incident took place. Police examined the mobile phone of Nivin, and checked his travel history including entries on his passport as part of the investigation.

"We could not find any evidence against Nivin. The allegation raised by the complainant against Nivin did not corroborate with evidence we collected as part of the probe. But there is evidence against other accused persons in the case. Hence, we decided to discharge Nivin from the case. The report was given to remove him from the accused list," an officer said.

Soon after the incident, actor Vineeth Sreenivasan who is a close friend of Nivin released documents revealing that on December 14 and 15, the actor was in Kochi as part of film shooting of Varshangalku Shesham movie. Earlier, Nivin also denied the allegation and said that he would legally challenge the case.