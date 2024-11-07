Sangeeth Prathap joins Mohanlal, Sathyan Anthikad’s next movie titled 'Hridayapoorvam'

Editor-actor Sangeeth Prathap, best known for his portrayal of Amal Davis in Premalu, has joined the cast of Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Sathyan Anthikad, titled Hridayapoorvam.

In an exclusive conversation with CE, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum director Akhil Sathyan, who is closely involved with the upcoming project, shared, “Sangeeth will be playing a full-length role alongside Lal sir.”

While Hridayapoorvam’s story is penned by Sathyan Anthikad himself, the screenplay and dialogues are written by debutant Sonu TP. Announcing his involvement on social media, Sangeeth shared a picture of himself with the veteran director.

Speaking more about Hridayapoorvam and Mohanlal’s character, Akhil, who is also Sathyan Anthikad’s son, added, “The film is set in Pune, with a uniquely emotional storyline that has its focus on humour. Lal sir’s role will be unlike anything he has done before.” On the current status of the project, he noted, “The second half of the script is currently being reworked.”

Hridayapoorvam will have Sufiyum Sujathayum-fame Anu Moothedath as the cinematographer, with Aadujeevitham production designer Prasanth Madhav as the art director. The music will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran, who previously collaborated with Akhil Sathyan on Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (2023).

Sangeeth recently completed shooting for Arun D Jose’s Bromance, alongside Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, and Mahima Nambiar. The film is set for release in theatres on February 14, 2025.