Vani Viswanath is Ittiyanam in Aashiq Abu directorial 'Rifle Club'

The makers of Rifle Club have released a character poster featuring Vani Viswanath, who will be seen in the role of Ittiyanam. The poster shows her in a striking red gown, smiling warmly.

Prior character posters introduced actor-director Dileesh Pothan, rapper Hanumankind (known for Big Dawgs), Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and actors Suresh Krishna and Surabhi Lakshmi.

Directed by Aashiq Abu, who also serves as the cinematographer, Rifle Club is jointly scripted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, Suhas, and Sharfu. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Vishnu Agasthya, Vijayaraghavan, Darshana Rajendran, Vincy Aloshious, Vineeth Kumar, Ramzan Muhammed, and Unnimaya Prasad, with directors Senna Hegde and Natesh Hegde. It has music by Rex Vijayan, editing by V Saajan and production design by Ajayan Chalissery. Rifle Club is produced by Aashiq Abu’s OPM Cinemas in collaboration with TRU Stories Entertainment.

After a decade-long hiatus from Malayalam cinema, Vani is set to make her comeback in M A Nishad’s Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam, starring Shine Tom Chacko. The film is scheduled for release on November 8.