Anushka Shetty is Nila in 'Kathanar'

The makers of 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer' dropped the first look of Anushka Shetty’s character on Thursday, which coincides with the actor’s birthday. Anushka, who is making her Malayalam debut with this film, plays a character named Nila. Jayasurya essays the titular role of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a priest in Kerala who was believed to possess supernatural capabilities. Rojin Thomas, known for helming the Indrans-starrer 'Home', directs the film from a screenplay by debutant R Ramanand.

On her birthday, it was also announced that Anushka would be headlining a pan Indian film titled 'Ghaati'. Directed by Krish Jagarlamundi, the film marks her reunion with the director after 'Vedam' (2010). 'Ghaati', according to the makers, is a “raw tale from the valleys of India about a woman who is a victim, criminal, and a legend.”

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Kathanar' wrapped the film’s Kerala schedule in October this year. Only a small part of production is remaining, which is planned to be completed in Rome. The film also stars Prabhu Deva and dance choreographer-actor Sandy.

A Sree Gokulam Movies production, Kathanar’s technical team includes cinematographer Neil D Cunha, action choreographer Jungjin Park, music director Rahul Subrahmanian Unni.