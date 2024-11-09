Mohanlal and Tharun’s film titled 'Thudarum'

Mohanlal’s upcoming film with Saudi Vellakka (2022) director Tharun Moorthy has been officially titled Thudarum. Alongside the announcement, the makers also unveiled a first-look poster on Friday, featuring the lead actor with a group of schoolchildren.

Initially carrying the working title L 360, the film is co-scripted by KR Sunil and Tharun Moorthy. It features Shobana as the female lead, reuniting her with Mohanlal after their last collaboration in Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009).

Thudarum’s supporting cast includes Binu Pappu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Farhaan Faasil, and Aanandam-fame Thomas Mathew. The film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar, music by Jakes Bejoy, sound design by Vishnu Govind, and editing by the late Nishadh Yusuf and Shafeeque VB. It is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his directorial debut Barroz, a 3D children’s fantasy film. He is also set to return as the lead in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, the second instalment in the Lucifer franchise, scheduled for release on March 27, 2025.